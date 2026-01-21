It is now one year into Trump’s reign. Already, the nation seems ready to burst. Mass deportations, concentration camps, the gutting of public services and military conquests and pillage galore. His return marks a new, more destructive chapter in the history of the world. Since the start of the new year, he has moulded ICE into his personal instrument of terror, a modern iteration of the Gestapo which terrorized Europe decades before.

He has furnished it with a generous budget and full authority to abduct and kill anyone they deem suspect. Renee Good in Minneapolis being the first. In Portland, agents disguise themselves as utility workers, ready to pounce at their prey and erase them from public sight. Such terror now threatens to engulf the nation.

His green light to the tech oligarchs to build as many data centres as they wish wreak havoc to many communities within their path, drying taps, siphoning electricity and gobbling enormous tracts of land. The oligarchs sidestep public meetings and ram through municipal councils without even batting an eye.

Trump’s mercilessness doesn’t just affect his nation’s denizens, but also those of the world. Whilst addressing Norway, Trump said that he no longer feels “obligated to peace”, preferring the law of the jungle instead. In Gaza, he has inaugurated his so-called “Board of Peace”, filled with every reprobate the world can muster, including its destroyer: Benjamin Netanyahu. But nothing changes. The killing and deprivations go on, with a son and mother recently shot dead by Zionist bullets. And his state no longer opts to bomb and strafe them ad infinitum, but to starve them and let them wither from disease and the elements. The Rafah Crossing, the only land lifeline for this sea of ruin, remains closed behind an unfeeling wall of iron and blood. With all attempts at feeding these poor souls from the outside resulting in prison, torture and execution.

The ruins of the Zeitoun neighborhood, in the ravaged remains of Gaza City. The vile fruits of warmongering.

His actions in Venezuela are his most lugubrious, most despicable crimes yet. Not content with just plundering Venezuela’s oil, he abducts President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a heinous night attack on January 3rd. His wishes: to destroy the Bolivarian state and to make it a lowly vassal led by a puppet: María Corina Machado.

Caracas, after the rampage by the American corsairs

With Trump, the mask of American exceptionalism has been torn away, and has revealed what this “Land of the Free” truly is: a land where money is king, human rights and freedoms come with strings, and cruelty is national policy. One can only fear for what he has in store for the next three long years.