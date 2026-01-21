Adam’s Substack

Adam’s Substack

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Estevan's avatar
Estevan
Jan 24

When a government of the People, for the People, and by the People turns against the People, it's name is Tyranny. We the People have a duty & an obligation to exercise our Rights & Liberty to overthrow those traitors, & abolish their treason by any means necessary.

Revolution is the solution.

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jill chambers's avatar
jill chambers
Jan 21

a terrifying prospect.

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