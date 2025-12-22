So, it has come to this. That a professional army can steal ships like they were Blackbeard’s buccaneers. America pilfering a Cuba-bound oil tanker from Venezuela is no surprise, when considering the fact that the nation is being ruled by a madman more noted for his failures in business than political savvy and that ir has long considered its southern neighbours as both vassals and slaves.

The American Army: modern-day corsairs

But this isn’t the first time America has made a mess of things in its “backyard”. In Guatemala, the government backed a cruel junta that massacred more than a hundred thousand Maya and kept a brutal civil war going for nearly 40 years. All in the name of “anti-communism”.

The aftermath of the Junta. The Ixil people burying the remains of slaughtered loved ones.

That was in addition to the United Fruit Company keeping the nation encaged decades before, ravaging the land and enslaving its citizenry. Worse still, the UFCO lobbied America to overthrow the elected Árbenz government in 1954! And it did just that because the company was scared of having its monopoly destroyed!

Now, America wants to do the same to Venezuela: devastate, overthrow, enslave, plunder. It has cried foul over its nationalization of the oil industry and the usage of its revenues to aid the people, instead of filling the coffers of a handful of plutocrats and comprador allies. Ever since the days of Chavez, America has tightened the noose of the nation with sanctions, plunging both economy and people into turmoil.

The United States is always adamant into getting what it wants and it does not shy away from bringing about bloodshed and destruction to all who oppose it. As it had done in El Salvador, Libya and Grenada. The government may call such barbarity “national security”, i call it gangsterism garnered with the Stars and Stripes.

And the rampage goes on…