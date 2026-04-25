Every day is the same. Another strike by Israel. Another soul squelched out. Another family left to grieve. Or decimated to a lone soul, the survivor forced to bear the weight of surviving mass murder.

This lugubrious rhythm is presently playing out wherever Israel sinks its claws, such as the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Day after day, week after week, month after month. With no end in sight. Those who expose Zion’s many crimes haven’t been spared. Nearly 300 journalists have been marked for death for their defiance.

Amal Khalil. The latest victim of a murderous triple strike.

Hossam Shabat.

Anas al-Sharif.

Saleh al-Jafarawi.

Amal Khalil.

Their murders, keen eyes to the world being gouged out by an enemy who wages total war on truth and peace itself.

But a question has weighed on everyone’s mind: where is the world? Where is the United Nations, that so-lauded protector of world peace to stop this bloodshed?

Where are the politicians, the courts, the media to expose them? Did any raise even a finger against this barbarity?

As of now, the answer has been mostly: no.

The courts have been forced to stay quiet, lest they invite ruin to themselves. The media has been bought out by Zionist oligarchs and distorted into flattering sheets of lies, concealing the rivers of blood and the despoliation of Western Asia. The United Nations, paralyzed by American vetoes, denies justice to the survivors.

The people march and petition and some groups even opted direct action, such as smashing offices and setting facilities ablaze. But they face stiff reprisals from the beast’s backers. Stiff sentences, steep fines and sanctions are their main weapons.

As for the politicians, profit has taken preference over life in their eyes. To them, every bomb that annihilates a family earns them a profitable quarter.

Every missile that kills a mother and father earns a bonus for their shareholders.

Every bullet that kills a child earns a honeymoon in Dubai.

Some Western legislatures, such as those of Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia, chose to stand against the destroyer. But in near-unanimity, the West has chosen to stand with the monster. It has stood with the monster since the state first bore its fangs in 1948, when the Star of David, eternal symbol of death in the region, first flew over the Old City of Jerusalem.

Now, Israel has become the West’s own factory: a factory of devastation, destruction, and death. Economic and cultural ties act as the state’s piggy bank, amassing more and more wealth for which to buy more and more weapons to sow more and more terror. The United States, its chief paymaster, lavishes it with weapons packages in the billions of dollars whilst its citizens struggle to make a living.

Lump sums for death, starvation rations for life.

Other nations, Germany, Greece and the U.K among them, furnish it with new instruments of death whilst brutally silencing all who oppose them.

Berlin, last September.

As long as the machine of war is constantly fed, atrocities will be the norm. As long as our leaders opt for the baton and the jail cell rather than listening to the cries of “ENOUGH!” in the streets, no justice can be served.

As of now, Death still reaps his harvest.