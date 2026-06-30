Adam’s Substack

Adam’s Substack

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HR NEWS's avatar
HR NEWS
2d

nice job

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1 reply by Adam Cheklat
jill chambers's avatar
jill chambers
5d

brilliant ! exactly as i see it.

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