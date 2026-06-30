This Fourth of July, the United States shall celebrate its sestercentennial as a nation. Its leaders shall lose themselves in a mad reverie of gaudy glamour and kitsch pomp. All of them will celebrate the grim fact that the road to world dominion has been paved with the bones of their victims and paid with plunder.

Since their declaration that day, America had inebriated itself in the belief that it was Eden made manifest. That life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness were its core pillars and that sharing its ideals to the world was a paramount goal. If one can call them ideals. But everywhere it went, the U.S. had brought ruin.

My Lai, Samar and many other American crimes are from the pages of history it dares not look. Etched in blood and carved in shrapnel. It claims to bring freedom, yet stalks and devours innocent families like a hungry beast. It claims to herald peace, yet behind the scenes, it foments wars and massacres like a mad alchemist so as to loot and despoil. Iraq and Libya were such victims of modern buccaneering.

It also placed bloodthirsty brutes in other nations as mere vassals for which to extract tribute: men like Mobutu, Pinochet, Pahlavi and even Castillo Armas of Guatemala sowed terror among their victims whilst America reaped the spoils. It has also joined forces with the Zionist “State Of Israel”, a fellow Horseman of the Apocalypse.

At home too, its sins are numerous. Late Spring 1921, a Tulsa district was razed to the ground by a maelstrom of racial hatred. Its streets ran red with African blood. In the winter of 1890, a blizzard had blanketed a South Dakota creek littered with the frozen corpses of nearly a hundred Lakota men, women and children. All slaughtered by Army gun and cannon. Racist laws across the American South plagued and harassed the newly freed, denying them the right to live as human beings. Even as the planter princes’ uprising had recently ended in a crushing failure.

New concentration camps have sprung up across the land where thousands languish in a legal Purgatory, the thought of never seeing their loved ones or even daylight again assailing their minds. Recently, protections for Haitian and Syrian refugees have been revoked, leaving them all viable for exile. Or torture and torment.

Black Wall Street. An American Pompeii.

And its violence extends beyond the baton and the bullet. It extends into the popular coffers. The American economy maddeningly favours the well-off, the trust fund children and the ruthless profiteers. At the same time, it crushes the common man beneath its gilded boots, with the help of favourable laws foisted by lobbyists to exert even greater pressure. The dollar has overthrown the vote.

The very land itself has been put on the wolves’ menu. Gallons of water are being absorbed by AI data centres which spread like a virus, leaving residents with dirty water or dry taps. Entire tracts of land are being sold at will to oil and gas magnates, who ache to tear up every inch to siphon the black toxin which pollutes the air we breathe and throws our world’s climate into calamitous turmoil. To them, biodiversity is well below profits. Their profits.

“With Charity for None, With Malice Towards All”.

As this grim milestone passes into the annals of infamy, let us not forget that this self-proclaimed “Shining City on a Hill” is nothing more than a dried husk. A wretched, sickly land where freedom dies.