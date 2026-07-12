In late 1965, Indonesia was in a state of crisis. Murmurs of a pro-Western coup d’état echoed throughout the archipelago. In years past, President Sukarno, having fought off the Dutch who wanted to enslave his people once more, was determined to not let Indonesia be enslaved again. He made great strides in rallying fellow former colonies in the Bandung Conference the previous decade. He had even conceived an intergovernmental block to rival the United Nations, the CONEFO.

In the West, alarm bells rang, fearful that their former slaves would rise up in revolt. In 10 Downing Street and in the halls of Pennsylvania Avenue, schemes were being conceived to overthrow its liberator and founder and replace him with a vassal. The CIA had plotted an assassination, even attempted to forge a licentious film of the president having an affair with a Soviet stewardess. None got off the ground. But on that autumn, the West would get its wish. They would find a staunch ally in their cruel war against the poor of the world: Suharto.

On September the 30th, a botched rising by militants and sympathetic sections of the army, fearful of American tentacles squeezing the nation dry, led to the assassination of six of the nation’s top generals. Exploiting the opportunity, Suharto and his cabal had masterminded an elaborate propaganda ruse on October the 5th, tying the rising to Indonesia’s growing Communist party, the PKI. With a masterful stroke, the PKI had been made a pariah in the eyes of the world. And a target at home.

Two weeks later, Death reaps its harvest.

A pro-Army mob of the KAMI, an anti-communist student group turned barbarian horde.

Suharto’s message echoed like an earthquake, bursting forth decades of simmering anger in an orgy of violence that engulfed the archipelago. The PKI’s leadership, including its chairman, D. N. Aidit, were hunted down and killed.

Any Indonesian with friends or family in the PKI and affiliate groups was immediately marked for death. The unlucky that came in sight of a mob were shot. Some were gutted alive. Others were mutilated, impaled, strangled, even beheaded. When the deed was done, the bodies were dumped into rivers. The instruments used were equally barbaric. Everything from swords and machetes to ice picks, knives and iron rods were stained red with the blood of their fellow countrymen. All this carnage had the full support of the army, with scant exceptions.

The islands of Aceh, Java and Bali, areas where PKI support was strong, were turned into graveyards. The killings went on for months, with the American embassy in Jakarta providing a list of 5,000 communists with which to slaughter.

Third-gender bissu of the Bugis people, ethnic Chinese and ethnic Javanese and Balinese were added to the butchers’ bill in a frenzy of hatred.

On March the 11th, 1966, seeing that nothing can be done, Sukarno transferred most of his powers to Suharto, who was by now Lieutenant-General. One year later, Suharto was proclaimed as Indonesia’s overlord. Afterwards, he wasted no time in squelching the workers’ voice.

The monster himself.

In the West, news of the massacre were met with jubilation. Time Magazine described it as “The West's best news for years in Asia”. An oil oligarch, H. L. Hunt, compared it to American victory in the Second World War, a sick joke if ever there was one.

Harold Holt, the Australian PM at the time, had this to say:

With 500,000 to 1 million Communist sympathizers knocked off, I think it is safe to assume a reorientation has taken place.

After Suharto’s coup, companies like Caterpillar, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin were soon eager to plant their banners. They were the scavengers, ready to feast on a fresh kill. Within a winter, a proud nation was brought low and was forcibly remade as a comprador state.

Suharto would hold dominion over the land for nearly thirty years, until the people finally shook off his yoke. Today, the man and his reign may be gone, but Indonesia will never be the same again.