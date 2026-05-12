Gaza, before Doomsday.

This was Gaza, on September 2nd, 2021. A small, yet thriving, strip of land on the Mediterranean coast. Its cities were abuzz with the lively din of shops and bustling streets. Children went to school, restaurants and cafes were hives of activity and life as a whole felt good.

Yet they knew that they lived on borrowed time, with their neighbour to their south and east, the so-called “State of Israel”, aching to devour it whole. Two years later, the bill came due. On October 7th, 2023, Israel had unleashed devastation across the Strip. Its hordes had razed homes, mosques, schools and everything in between. Its government had cut off all food, water and electricity some moments before, placing it under a murderous siege.

Two brutal years of hell followed. The Zionists killed hundreds day and night, without so much as a pause for the survivors to catch their breath. Week after week, month after month. 2,700 families were annihilated. 4,000 more were left with a lone survivor.

None were spared the sword. The old, the young, the sick, all were to be put to death. As many as half a million have already been slaughtered, maybe more. 21,383 children had been slaughtered. Tens of thousands more had been made orphans, left to starve in a cruel world which had waged war on happiness.

Women were equally hit, with as many as 38,000 murdered. 47 were massacred every day as per the U.N, made impotent by profiteers and warmongers. Entire institutions were devastated. Civil registries were bombed, hospitals were razed and police stations levelled. Gaza was to suffer the fate of Warsaw.

On May 2024, the Rafah Crossing, last open door to the world, had been captured by the Zionists and bolted shut. There was to be no escape from the onslaught.

The devastation of the bombings were so merciless, that only fragments of loved ones were recuperated. The haunting image of children holding bags of flesh which was once their entire family had been engraved into the world’s consciousness. A sober memento to global cowardice and Zionist bloodlust.

Gaza, After Doomsday

Now, Gaza is but a desolate field of ruins. Rafah has been erased and it seems many more cities will suffer its fate. Every home was reduced to a shattered ruin, its people now forced to eke out a life in flimsy tents that offer no shelter from the elements.

The bombs and shells have somewhat subsided, yet 10 people are being killed every day. Hunger and disease reign and tearful goodbyes have become too common, with funerals passing every day. Some with entire families buried in a single grave.

Not since the Eastern Front in the Second World War had such cruelty and barbarism been unleashed. Not since the Nazi Holocaust had an entire people been marked for death.

Hope still clings to the ideal that it can be rebuilt. If it is allowed to.