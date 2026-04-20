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Manse Victor's avatar
Manse Victor
Apr 24

Very nice! The US will always bring terror to the world. Here in latin america, they put in charge dictator that killed thousands in the name of anti-communism.

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2 replies by Adam Cheklat and others
Andre Shumpert's avatar
Andre Shumpert
Apr 23

The predatory class have lied, cheated, stolen, divided, murdered, etc., much too long. We, the working class, must stand up for ourselves otherwise this narcissism will not end yet our lives will.

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