The world once thought that the scourge of Nazism had been silenced forever when the men and women of the Soviet Army charged into the bombed-out streets of Berlin.

That when Hitler claimed his own life, as he claimed the lives of millions across Europe, that May 1st, 1945, so ended its vile curse.

The world was gravely wrong. It had only migrated to Germany. The Nazi Eagle’s true nest of birth, the very origin point of Hitler’s evil was the very nation that had claimed to be its vanquisher: the United States.

Through American mass slaughters of Native peoples in places like Sand Creek and massacres like the Sullivan “Expedition”, Hitler had found inspiration for his ruthless Einsatzgruppen, which then ran amok, gunning down men, women and children across the continent.

The “Sullivan Expedition”. Its proper name would be “Sullivan’s Rampage”.

With Jim Crow and segregation, Hitler fine-tuned the policies that shut every non-Aryan out of public life and confined them to ghettos like Warsaw. And later sent them to camps like Sobibor, Treblinka, Buchenwald and Auschwitz.

The “impure” were to toil long hours in war factories. To subsist on starvation rations. And to be gassed and cremated when their cruel wardens deemed the poor souls unfit.

Its eugenics movement, backed by robber barons like Carnegie and Rockefeller, had laid the bedrock for horrifying Nazi pseudo-experiments on their many victims.

Even before the war, American capital had aided evil. In Spain. Texaco had supplied Francisco Franco and his Nationalist hordes with the necessary fuel for their loaned tanks and aircraft, gifted to him by Hitler and Mussolini. Their oil had given the death knell to Guernica.

The United States, the self-proclaimed “land of the free” had given the blueprints for Hitler to build his terror state. The man may be gone, but American terror still reigns. In Ecuador, in El Salvador, in Palestine, in Hawaii, in Sudan and in the Congo. And only God knows when this vile beast will be slain. If it can be slain.