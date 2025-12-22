Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Live with Adam Cheklat
A recording from Adam Cheklat's live video
8 hrs ago
•
Adam Cheklat
2
20:15
Armageddon
Three years of fire and death in Gaza
May 12
•
Adam Cheklat
14
10
April 2026
Israel: The World’s Factory of Death
Profit being made from blood and broken dreams.
Apr 25
•
Adam Cheklat
5
6
American Reich
The world once thought that the scourge of Nazism had been silenced forever when the men and women of the Soviet Army charged into the bombed-out…
Apr 20
•
Adam Cheklat
15
6
7
February 2026
New Axis of Resistance
So it begins…
Feb 28
•
Adam Cheklat
24
6
12
January 2026
Trump: Year One
Summary of Trump’s Terror
Jan 21
•
Adam Cheklat
4
3
3
December 2025
Patriotic Gangsterism, American-Style
So, it has come to this.
Dec 22, 2025
•
Adam Cheklat
9
October 2025
The Silent Holocaust
America.
Oct 26, 2025
•
Adam Cheklat
10
4
September 2025
Blood for Cobalt
When the Belgian King Leopold II acquired the Congo for his own in 1885, he ruled it with the brutality that Emperor Nero himself would blush over.
Sep 28, 2025
•
Adam Cheklat
4
1
4
False Paradise
Hawaii.
Sep 13, 2025
•
Adam Cheklat
7
2
6
August 2025
Short Ode to Palestine
A nation in chains.
Aug 21, 2025
•
Adam Cheklat
11
2
3
Ruleless World
A deceptive status quo.
Aug 19, 2025
•
Adam Cheklat
15
3
13
© 2026 Adam Cheklat
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts